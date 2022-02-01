UrduPoint.com

Seoul To Boost Defense Following North Korean Missile Launches - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 01:30 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook said Seoul will step up its response to Pyongyang's missile and nuclear threat following a series of North Korean missile launches, the Korean Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"We are responding to and effectively deterring the rising nuclear and missile threat from North Korea by integrating the US-South Korea alliance's enhanced deterrence force with our own WMD and nuclear weapons response system. And we will continue to strengthen these systems," the minister said.

Earlier in the day, a South Korean presidential candidate from the key opposition People Power Party, Yoon Seok-yeol, proposed installing additional Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems in the country in response to the recent North Korean missile launches, YTN reported.

The proposal has been added as one of the candidate's campaign promises.

Presidential election in South Korea will be held in March this year.

The Sunday launch of the Hwasong-12 missile, which had a range of 4,500 kilometers (2,796 miles), is North Korea's longest-range missile test since the test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2017. It was also  North Korea's seventh missile launch since the start of 2022.

