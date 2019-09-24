Seoul to Boost Humanitarian Aid to N. Korea Based on Progress of Denuclearization- Reports

UrduPoint.com
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said during a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly that Seoul was willing to increase humanitarian aid to North Korea, depending on the possible progress in the denuclearization of the peninsula, media reported on Tuesday

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said during a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly that Seoul was willing to increase humanitarian aid to North Korea, depending on the possible progress in the denuclearization of the peninsula, media reported on Tuesday.

Moon asked Guterres for the organization's further participation in the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, as cited by the Korean Broadcasting System media outlet.

The UN secretary general, in turn, confirmed his intent to continue close cooperation with Seoul to achieve peace and praised the role of the South Korean leader in normalizing the inter-Korean relationship and establishing a dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington.

Earlier this year, South Korea approved a plan to provide $8 million worth of humanitarian aid to North Korea.

In addition, the Seoul administration separately announced its intent to provide $1 million in food assistance. The aid will need to be provided through UN bodies and channeled to support nutrition programs for children and pregnant women in North Korea, where millions of people suffer from food shortages due to natural disasters and international sanctions.

In June 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump reached an agreement stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote the complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for the freezing of US-South Korean military drills and the potential removal of US sanctions. However, the negotiations have stalled this year as the result of escalated tensions over Pyongyang's continued missile tests.

