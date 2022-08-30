Seoul to Boost Nuclear Power Generation by 33% of Total Energy Creation by 2030 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) South Korea intends to boost its generation of nuclear power to nearly 33% of its total energy production by 2030 to reinforce energy security and to accelerate the process of reaching carbon neutrality, media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's industry and energy ministry.

Seoul plans to produce 201.7 terawatt-hours (TWh) with nuclear power generation by 2030, which would account for 32.8% of the country's total power creation volume, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

The plan presupposes that renewable energy would amount to 21.5% of South Korea's total power generation by 2030, with the volume of coal estimated at 21.2% and of liquefied natural gas at 20.

9%, the report said.

The plan is expected to be finalized after an environmental assessment and consultations with the ministries, it also said.

"The government seeks to come up with more practical measures to cut emissions," a ministry official was quoted as saying in the report.

In July, Seoul unveiled a new energy policy that set a goal of cutting the nation's reliance on imported fossil fuels to 60% from nearly 82% by 2030, with the measure expected to boost South Korea's energy security while keeping it on track to achieve carbon neutrality.

South Korea is set to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% from the 2018 figures by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.