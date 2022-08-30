UrduPoint.com

Seoul To Boost Nuclear Power Generation By 33% Of Total Energy Creation By 2030 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Seoul to Boost Nuclear Power Generation by 33% of Total Energy Creation by 2030 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) South Korea intends to boost its generation of nuclear power to nearly 33% of its total energy production by 2030 to reinforce energy security and to accelerate the process of reaching carbon neutrality, media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's industry and energy ministry.

Seoul plans to produce 201.7 terawatt-hours (TWh) with nuclear power generation by 2030, which would account for 32.8% of the country's total power creation volume, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

The plan presupposes that renewable energy would amount to 21.5% of South Korea's total power generation by 2030, with the volume of coal estimated at 21.2% and of liquefied natural gas at 20.

9%, the report said.

The plan is expected to be finalized after an environmental assessment and consultations with the ministries, it also said.

"The government seeks to come up with more practical measures to cut emissions," a ministry official was quoted as saying in the report.

In July, Seoul unveiled a new energy policy that set a goal of cutting the nation's reliance on imported fossil fuels to 60% from nearly 82% by 2030, with the measure expected to boost South Korea's energy security while keeping it on track to achieve carbon neutrality.

South Korea is set to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% from the 2018 figures by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Related Topics

Nuclear Seoul South Korea North Korea July Gas 2018 Media From Government Industry

Recent Stories

COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

1 hour ago
 '2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan’ being launc ..

'2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan’ being launched today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Iraq Deploys Army Units in Baghdad to Reinforce Se ..

Iraq Deploys Army Units in Baghdad to Reinforce Security Amid Protests - Reports

12 hours ago
 US Forces Routinely Engage With Russian Counterpar ..

US Forces Routinely Engage With Russian Counterparts in Syria - Senior Defense O ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.