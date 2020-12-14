UrduPoint.com
Seoul To Close Schools Starting Tuesday Amid Another COVID-19 Spike - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

Seoul to Close Schools Starting Tuesday Amid Another COVID-19 Spike - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) South Korea is closing schools in its capital of Seoul starting Tuesday and until December 31 amid growing COVID-19 tally, the Hankook Ilbo newspaper reported Monday.

Earlier in the day, the country confirmed more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases.

According to the newspaper, with winter holidays in mind, Seoul schools will be closed until late January 2021. Schools will also be closed in the areas of the nearby Gyeonggi province and the Incheon city, with classes being held online.

The authorities are also planning to intensify testing for the virus, which has a mortality rate of 1.35 percent across the country.

Per the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the country has confirmed a total of 43,484 cases of the coronavirus.

More Stories From World

