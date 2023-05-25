Seoul to Consider Supply of Ammunition to Kiev in Future - National Security Adviser

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Seoul will consider the issue of sending ammunition to Ukraine in the future after reviewing the situation "on the ground," South Korean National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong said Wednesday.

"We've been providing humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine until now ... However, Ukraine came under an illegal invasion. We plan to consider it after monitoring the situation on the ground and in light of other situations," Cho was quoted as telling the South Korean parliamentary House Steering Committee by the Yonhap news agency.

Cho told the committee that there were no plans to send ammunition to Ukraine directly or via Poland.

Last week, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Japan's Hiroshima and pledged additional assistance to Ukraine, including demining equipment and ambulances.

South Korea has been providing nonlethal aid to Kiev since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 but so far rejected Kiev's requests for the delivery of lethal arms.