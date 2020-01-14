Seoul to Continue Consulting With Moscow Amid Updated Plan for Korean Settlement- Official

South Korea values Russia's role in the settlement of the North Korea crisis and will continue close consultations with Moscow, South Korean Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) South Korea values Russia's role in the settlement of the North Korea crisis and will continue close consultations with Moscow, South Korean Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae said on Tuesday.

Russia and China are currently working on a plan of action to resolve tensions on the Korean Peninsula. In late November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that an updated version of the plan had been presented to Pyongyang and would soon be shared with other participants of six-party talks, including the United States and South Korea.

"The Korean government highly values Russia's constructive and positive role in peaceful settlement on the Korean Peninsula. Our government will continue close consultations and take joint actions with the Russian government on this issue," Lee told reporters, when asked about Seoul's stance on the updated plan.

Meanwhile, the US-North Korean negotiations have been suspended since October, when the North Korean delegation left the talks in Sweden, accusing the US of being inflexible.