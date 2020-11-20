UrduPoint.com
Seoul To Create Foundation To Cooperate With Russia On Hydrogen Energy - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Seoul to Create Foundation to Cooperate With Russia on Hydrogen Energy - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) South Korea will set up a foundation to cooperate with Russia on hydrogen energy, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large Nikolay Korchunov said on Friday.

"Yesterday, I held consultations with the head of a department of the South Korean Foreign Ministry, and I was told that the South Korean government has made a decision to form a special foundation to cooperate with Russia on hydrogen energy," Korchunov said at a press conference.

