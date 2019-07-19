UrduPoint.com
Seoul To Examine Pact On Sharing Military Intelligence With Tokyo Amid Export Row

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:31 PM

Seoul to Examine Pact on Sharing Military Intelligence With Tokyo Amid Export Row

The South Korean lawmakers will thoroughly examine the General Security of Military Information Agreement with Japan to see whether the deal is useful for Seoul amid the deteriorating wartime labor spat between the two countries, the office of the South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The South Korean lawmakers will thoroughly examine the General Security of Military Information Agreement with Japan to see whether the deal is useful for Seoul amid the deteriorating wartime labor spat between the two countries, the office of the South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Friday.

The General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), a pact to share military intelligence, is a key platform for trilateral security cooperation involving the United States. The deal automatically renews unless one of the sides wishes to cancel it. On Thursday, Chung Eui-yong, the presidential security adviser, reportedly briefed the party leaders that Seoul may reconsider prolonging the document.

"We'll be taking an objective look at the GSOMIA qualitatively and quantitatively in terms of the information that we (have) exchanged. We will scrutinize GSOMIA objectively and see qualitatively how helpful that is to us," an official from the Blue House was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

Relations between the two Asian neighbors deteriorated after South Korean courts ruled that a number of Japanese companies had to pay reparations to Koreans who were forced into labor during World War II by Japan, which was then a colonial power. As a response, Japan introduced restrictions in early July on exports of some high-tech materials, such as fluorinated polyimides, photoresist and hydrogen fluoride, which are used by South Korean technology firms to produce semiconductors and displays.

Japan's official position on the reparations issue is that the 1965 Treaty on Basic Relations between Japan and the Republic of Korea fully resolved the matter. From Japan's point of view, the recent string of court rulings goes against previous agreements between the two countries.

