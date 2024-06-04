Seoul To Fully Suspend Inter-Korean Military Deal Over Garbage Balloons
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) South Korea said Monday it will fully suspend a 2018 tension-reducing military deal with nuclear-armed North Korea after Pyongyang sent hundreds of trash-filled balloons across the border.
Seoul partially suspended the agreement last year after the North put a spy satellite into orbit.
The National Security Council said it would now tell the cabinet "to suspend the entire effect of the 'September 19 Military Agreement' until mutual trust between the two Koreas is restored".
In the last week, Pyongyang has sent nearly 1,000 balloons carrying garbage including cigarette butts and likely manure into the South, in what it says was retaliation for missives bearing anti-regime propaganda organised by activists in the South.
South Korea has called the latest provocation from its neighbour "irrational" and "low-class" but, unlike the spate of recent ballistic missile launches, the trash campaign does not violate UN sanctions on Kim Jong Un's isolated government.
In Washington, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said of the garbage balloons, "It's obviously quite a disgusting tactic -- irresponsible, childish, and it should come to an end."
The North called off the balloon bombardment Sunday, saying it had been an effective countermeasure -- but warning that more could come if needed.
The 2018 military deal, signed during a period of warmer ties between the two countries which remain technically at war, aims to reduce tensions on the peninsula and avoid an accidental escalation, especially along the heavily fortified border.
But after Seoul partially suspended the agreement in November last year, the North said it would no longer honour the deal at all.
As a result, Seoul's National Security Council said the deal was "virtually null and void due to North Korea's de facto declaration of abandonment" anyway, and that abiding by the rest of it impeded the South's ability to respond to threats.
Respecting the agreement "is causing significant issues in our military's readiness posture, especially in the context of a series of recent provocations by North Korea that pose real damage and threats to our citizens", it said.
The move will allow "military training in the areas around the Military Demarcation Line", it said, and also enable "more sufficient and immediate responses to North Korean provocations".
The decision will need to be approved by the cabinet at a meeting set for Tuesday before it takes effect.
Ties between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points in years, with diplomacy long stalled and Kim ramping up his weapons testing and development, while the South draws closer to major security ally Washington.
- Block the balloons? -
Seoul's decision to jettison the 2018 tension-reducing deal shows "that it will not tolerate trash balloons coming across the border, considering international norms and the terms of the truce", said Hong Min, a senior analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the balloons were not found to contain hazardous materials, but had been landing in northern provinces, including the capital Seoul and the adjacent area of Gyeonggi, which are collectively home to nearly half of South Korea's population.
South Korean officials have also said Seoul would not rule out responding to the balloons by resuming loudspeaker propaganda campaigns along the border with North Korea.
In the past, South Korea has broadcast anti-Kim propaganda into the North, which infuriates Pyongyang, with experts warning a resumption could even lead to skirmishes along the border.
Recent Stories
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..
Idat case transferred to another court
PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases
Youth drowns in swimming pool
Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel
Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues
SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..
3 suspects arrests by Attock police
Russian teenager Andreeva into first Grand Slam quarter-final
Mehran, Kyungdong University signs training agreement
More Stories From World
-
Brexit champion Farage announces UK election candidacy10 minutes ago
-
Djokovic into French Open quarter-finals after five-set thriller29 minutes ago
-
'Manterrupting': French PM under fire over surprise debate appearance49 minutes ago
-
'This is what we've been fighting for.' British veteran remembers D-Day1 hour ago
-
South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback5 hours ago
-
Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict5 hours ago
-
Mexicans celebrate election of first woman president5 hours ago
-
Four dead as floods sweep southern Germany5 hours ago
-
Israel govt spokesman says PM views Biden Gaza plan as 'partial'5 hours ago
-
Alert level raised for Philippine volcano after 'explosive eruption'5 hours ago
-
UK Labour seeks to reassure voters on defence7 hours ago
-
Slovenia opposition files motion delaying Palestinian state recognition: parliament7 hours ago