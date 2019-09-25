South Korean President Moon Jae-in's proposal of transforming the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which currently separates the two Koreas, into a peace zone will be included in the governments more extensive plan for the peaceful use of the territory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in's proposal of transforming the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which currently separates the two Koreas, into a peace zone will be included in the governments more extensive plan for the peaceful use of the territory.

Moon voiced his proposal on Tuesday during an address to the UN General Assembly. He suggested that the DMZ could become a peace zone in which international organizations, such as the United Nations, could have offices.

"The unification ministry is reviewing a comprehensive plan on the peaceful use of the DMZ together with other government organization. [Moon's proposal] will be reflected in the plan," the ministry's spokesperson, Lee Sang-min, said at a regular briefing, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

However, contacts with Pyongyang over the issue have not been planned yet, she added.

The DMZ is a heavily fortified strip of land that runs across the Korean Peninsula and serves as a borderline for the two Koreas. The zone, 154 miles long and 2.5 miles wide, was set up as a buffer between the two countries at the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War. More recently, it has served as a meeting place for the leaders of both Koreas and the United States as the countries take steps to resume the stalled talks on the North's nuclear arsenal.