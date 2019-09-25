UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul To Include President Moon's Proposal On DMZ Into Broader Plan Of Zone's Peaceful Use

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:14 PM

Seoul to Include President Moon's Proposal on DMZ Into Broader Plan of Zone's Peaceful Use

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's proposal of transforming the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which currently separates the two Koreas, into a peace zone will be included in the governments more extensive plan for the peaceful use of the territory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in's proposal of transforming the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which currently separates the two Koreas, into a peace zone will be included in the governments more extensive plan for the peaceful use of the territory.

Moon voiced his proposal on Tuesday during an address to the UN General Assembly. He suggested that the DMZ could become a peace zone in which international organizations, such as the United Nations, could have offices.

"The unification ministry is reviewing a comprehensive plan on the peaceful use of the DMZ together with other government organization. [Moon's proposal] will be reflected in the plan," the ministry's spokesperson, Lee Sang-min, said at a regular briefing, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

However, contacts with Pyongyang over the issue have not been planned yet, she added.

The DMZ is a heavily fortified strip of land that runs across the Korean Peninsula and serves as a borderline for the two Koreas. The zone, 154 miles long and 2.5 miles wide, was set up as a buffer between the two countries at the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War. More recently, it has served as a meeting place for the leaders of both Koreas and the United States as the countries take steps to resume the stalled talks on the North's nuclear arsenal.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Nuclear Pyongyang United States North Korea Government Arsenal

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches internship programme for nursing gr ..

16 minutes ago

Mashreq becomes first bank in UAE to launch digita ..

31 minutes ago

UAE provides medicines to hospital in Abyan, Yemen

31 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 192,8 ..

7 minutes ago

Motion seeking restoration of veil for girl studen ..

7 minutes ago

PTI Central Secretary Information calls on KP Gove ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.