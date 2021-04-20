Seoul to Join IAEA Expert Team to Ensure Fukushima Water Release Into Ocean Safe

UrduPoint.com
Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:55 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) South Korea will take part in a multinational group of experts sent by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Japan to monitor the release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said on Monday that Seoul had no objections to Tokyo's plan provided the IAEA standards were met. Additionally, Japan has to provide enough scientific evidence, have sufficient consultation in advance and guarantee Seoul's participation in the safety verification process, the minister noted.

"As there are concerns that our country is likely to suffer the most direct damage, we plan to deliver the need for sharing of additional information and consultations, separately from the verification through IAEA .

.. We also plan to make a request (to Japan) to ensure the dispatch of South Korean experts for the IAEA verification process," the ministry said in a report to the parliament, as cited by the Yonhap news agency.

Last week, Tokyo unveiled its plan to start discharging treated contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean in two years, sparking major concerns among neighboring countries over its safety. In a bid to allay these concerns, the Japanese government reiterated that the treated water met international safety standards and pledged to ensure transparency, including for monitoring by third parties like the IAEA.

The UN nuclear watchdog, in response, said it would dispatch a multinational group of experts to Japan to verify the safety of the process.

