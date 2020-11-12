Seoul to Launch Round-The-Clock Response System for Face Mask Rule Violations - Reports

The city government of the South Korean capital, Seoul, is set to launch a round-the-clock response system to address queries related to violations of new rules requiring the wearing of face masks in public places amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, domestic media outlets reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The city government of the South Korean capital, Seoul, is set to launch a round-the-clock response system to address queries related to violations of new rules requiring the wearing of face masks in public places amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, domestic media outlets reported on Thursday.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the system will be launched as new measures come into force for two weeks from Friday, allowing the authorities to issue fines of� 100,000 won ($90) to those not wearing a face mask in public.

"As we approach winter we expect the risk of (coronavirus) infection to grow and mask wearing to become ever more important," the agency quoted Han Je-hyun, a Seoul city official, as saying.

At present, the wearing of masks is mandatory in all public spaces and shared indoor spaces, such as gyms and internet cafes. The government has said that it will only target repeat offenders with fines.

Public health officials in South Korea reported 143 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Thursday, slightly down from the 146 new cases confirmed the day before. The country's case total currently stands at 27,942 with 487 of these having died due to complications from the disease.