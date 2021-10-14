Seoul to Pay Compensation to Former Spies Who Served in Korean War - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The South Korean government plans to compensate former intelligence agents, who gathered intelligence in North Korea for the United States during the Korean War in 1950-1953, national news reported Thursday.

The South Korean Defense Ministry plans to offer about $8,400 to the former agents, majority of whom are now at least 85 years old, Yonhap news said. Families of the deceased spies will also able to apply for the compensation.

The Korean War de-facto ended in 1953 after the US and Democratic People's Republic of Korea ratified an armistice without signing a peace treaty.