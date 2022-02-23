UrduPoint.com

Seoul To Remain Committed To Building Russian Gas Pipeline Via N. Korea - Prime Minister

South Korea will continue promoting the construction plans for a gas pipeline from Russia and through North Korea and this is unlikely to change after the presidential election, South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told Sputnik on Tuesday

Speaking at the Seoul Foreign Correspondents' Club, the minister said that South Korea had joined the global effort to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, in which natural gas plays a significant role. He also mentioned that the project will make Pyongyang realize how cooperation with the international community could change its economy, thus contributing to the cause of peace on the peninsula.

"Because of these two reasons, whatever government comes next, it will have to promote the construction of the pipeline, which connects Russia, North and South Korea," Kim said, answering a question.

The idea of such a pipeline has been discussed for almost 20 years. In 2003, Russian energy giant Gazprom and South Korean gas corporation KOGAS signed a deal that included possible deliveries of Russian gas to South Korea. In 2011, the two companies inked a roadmap on implementing the 1,100-kilometer (683-mile) pipeline project. Kogas estimated the cost of building the 700-kilometer segment through North Korea at $2.5 billion.

South Korea is scheduled to hold a presidential election on March 9 of this year. A recent poll by the Korea Society Opinion Institute has shown Lee Jae-myung, the nominee of the ruling Democratic Party, running neck-and-neck with his main opponent Yoon Suk-yeol from the opposition People Power Party, with 43.7% and 42.2%, respectively.

