Seoul to Seek Early Biden-Moon Meeting to Spur Stalled Denuclearization Talks - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) South Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it will push for a meeting between President Moon Jae-in and new US President Joe Biden in efforts to spur on stalled denuclearization talks, media reported.

"The ministry will work to establish a framework for consultations with the new U.S. administration at an early date and make efforts to lay the ground for substantive progress in the course of denuclearization to achieve tangible results," the ministry said in an annual policy report forwarded to the presidential palace, according to state news agency Yonhap.

The agency reported that a foreign ministry official later told reporters that the government expects "swift progress" on the matter to take place as the White House completes appointments of key government positions.

Former President Donald Trump made history by meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. At their first summit in Singapore, the two leaders agreed on a framework to denuclearize the Korean peninsula along with security guarantees to Pyongyang, among other matters. The subsequent summit in Vietnam fell through without any concrete agreements and several rounds of talks at lower levels have failed to produce any results.

Pyongyang has since� reverted to its combative stance by brandishing the US as its principal enemy and showboating a slew of modernized weaponry, including submarine-launched ballistic missiles.