Seoul to Take Steps to Mitigate Economic Consequences of Liaison Office Blast - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The South Korean Finance Ministry will take measures to mitigate the negative consequences of North Korea's explosion of the joint liaison office in the industrial complex in Kaesong, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Tuesday, as cited by the Yonhap news agency.

Earlier in the day, North Korea completely destroyed the liaison office, claiming that the move was in line with "the mindset of the enraged people" angered by activists from South Korea who have sent balloons with leaflets criticizing the rule of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un across the border.

During an emergency meeting, the finance minister instructed senior officials to closely monitor the developments in the local and global financial markets, saying that Seoul should be ready to take the measures necessary to reduce the negative impact of Pyongyang's action on the economy and financial markets.

Last week, the North Korean leadership, long dismayed by the South's inability to stop a campaign by North Korean defectors that involved sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border by balloons, decided at a Central Committee meeting to start treating Seoul as an "enemy" with which Pyongyang had nothing more to discuss.