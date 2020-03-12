Seoul to Tighten Entry Procedure for Citizens From Several EU States Over COVID-19 - KCDC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) South Korea will introduce a special search procedure to enter the country for people from several EU member states to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Kwon Jun-wook, the deputy director of the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention's (KCDC) said on Thursday.

"To prevent additional entry of coronavirus from abroad, starting from 00:00, March 15 [15:00 March 14 GMT], a special entry procedure will be introduced for everyone who has a history of visiting France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands," Kwon said.

According to the KCDC official, additional quarantine screening measures will be introduced for these people, and information about them will be sent to medical institutions.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the spread of the coronavirus infection a pandemic. South Korea has registered 7,869 COVID-19 cases, and 66 of those have been fatal.