Seoul To Tighten Environmental Inspections For Japan's Plastic Waste, Battery Imports

Fri 16th August 2019

South Korea's Environment Ministry said on Friday that it would strengthen its environmental, health and safety inspection policies on imports of batteries, tires and plastic waste from Japan

"The government will take additional environmental and health safety measures for large-volume imports of waste," the ministry said in a statement, as cited by South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

The ministry added that the measures would entail testing for radioactivity and heavy metals on Japanese imports for recycling purposes.

On August 8, South Korea announced that it would be tightening its radiation checks on coal ash imports from Japan.

The ongoing trade row between Seoul and Tokyo began in July when Japan canceled preferential treatment for exports of fluorinated polyimides, photoresist and hydrogen fluoride to South Korea.

Earlier this month, Tokyo decided to remove Seoul from its whitelist of trade partners, which gives preferences for importers of Japanese technologies and high-tech products, starting from August 28.

Tokyo's initial decision to impose the restrictions is believed to be related to Japan's preparation for the selling of assets that belong to Japanese companies, which were ordered by a South Korean court to provide compensation to victims of forced labor during Japan's colonization of the Korean Peninsula in 1910-1945.

