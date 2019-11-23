UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul, Tokyo Agree To Work Together On Setting Up Moon-Abe Meeting In December - Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 07:35 PM

Seoul, Tokyo Agree to Work Together on Setting Up Moon-Abe Meeting in December - Minister

Seoul and Tokyo have agreed to coordinate their efforts to organize a meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the trilateral summit with China, that will take place in December, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said on Saturday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Seoul and Tokyo have agreed to coordinate their efforts to organize a meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the trilateral summit with China, that will take place in December, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said on Saturday.

On November 22-23, Kang visited Japan for a meeting with her counterparts from G20 countries and had conversations with US Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan and her Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi.

"That matter was brought up in the talks (with Motegi) and we agreed to coordinate with each other to make the summit possible," Kang said as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

The summit of the leaders of South Korea, Japan, and China will take place in late December, in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

A year ago, a South Korean court ordered Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.

to compensate four South Korean nationals for using their forced labor during the Second World War.

The decision caused an outcry in Japan, which claimed that the 1965 agreement between the two countries had resolved the issue of damages once and for all.

In July 2019, Tokyo canceled preferential treatment for the export of fluorinated polyimides, photoresist and hydrogen fluoride to South Korea, dealing a serious blow to the nation's high-tech industries, followed by the August 2 decision to stop treating Seoul as a trusted trade partner, adding stricter customs procedures for a total of 1,194 items exported to South Korea.

In response, the South Korean government announced it was ending its participation in the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), a bilateral pact on sharing intelligence data. Earlier in the week, however, the move was revoked.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Chengdu Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea July August November December 2019 World War All From Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

All set for holding bye-election LA-3 in free, fai ..

1 minute ago

Over 200 acres of forest land retrieved of illegal ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Chief Minister grieved over loss of human l ..

1 minute ago

Govt evolving revolutionary national education pol ..

1 minute ago

Kenya landslides kill 29 people

18 minutes ago

Russia picks new athletics chief as doping crisis ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.