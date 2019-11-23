Seoul, Tokyo Agree to Work Together on Setting Up Moon-Abe Meeting in December - Minister

Seoul and Tokyo have agreed to coordinate their efforts to organize a meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the trilateral summit with China, that will take place in December, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said on Saturday

On November 22-23, Kang visited Japan for a meeting with her counterparts from G20 countries and had conversations with US Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan and her Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi.

"That matter was brought up in the talks (with Motegi) and we agreed to coordinate with each other to make the summit possible," Kang said as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

The summit of the leaders of South Korea, Japan, and China will take place in late December, in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

A year ago, a South Korean court ordered Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.

to compensate four South Korean nationals for using their forced labor during the Second World War.

The decision caused an outcry in Japan, which claimed that the 1965 agreement between the two countries had resolved the issue of damages once and for all.

In July 2019, Tokyo canceled preferential treatment for the export of fluorinated polyimides, photoresist and hydrogen fluoride to South Korea, dealing a serious blow to the nation's high-tech industries, followed by the August 2 decision to stop treating Seoul as a trusted trade partner, adding stricter customs procedures for a total of 1,194 items exported to South Korea.

In response, the South Korean government announced it was ending its participation in the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), a bilateral pact on sharing intelligence data. Earlier in the week, however, the move was revoked.