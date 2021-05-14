UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Turns To International Maritime Organization To Ensure Safe Fukushima Water Dump

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

Seoul Turns to International Maritime Organization to Ensure Safe Fukushima Water Dump

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) South Korea's Oceans Minister Moon Seong-hyeok has requested assistance from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in finding ways to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog to ensure safety of Japan's planned release of waste water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

"I request the IMO, as an international body leading discussions on the marine environment, review ways to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency to ensure contaminated water can be disposed of through a method acceptable to the international community," Moon was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency on Friday.

The minister condemned Tokyo's decision as unilateral and being made "without processes for sufficient consultation and understanding from its closest country, South Korea."

In mid-April, Japan announced plans to start discharging treated waste water from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean in 2023. The decision triggered backlash from fishermen and neighboring countries over safety concerns.

Tokyo has since maintained that the treated water from Fukushima meets international safety standards and the plan adheres to standard practices of nuclear power plants operations around the world.

Related Topics

World United Nations Water Nuclear Fukushima Tokyo Japan South Korea From

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

47 minutes ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

4 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.