Seoul Urges Beijing Not to Restrict Arrivals for Reasons Other Than COVID-19 Measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The Chinese government should not impose restrictions on foreigners traveling to China for reasons other than those needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman Lim Soo-suk said on Thursday.

In late December, Seoul halted the issuance of short-term visas to Chinese citizens until February and started to require travelers from China to undergo COVID-19 testing before and after arriving in South Korea after Beijing decided to ease its pandemic policies, leading to a massive outbreak of the virus in China. In response, Beijing announced earlier this week that it would suspend issuance of transit and short-term visas for South Korean nationals.

"(Seoul has made clear to Beijing) there should never be restrictions on entry based on factors other than those of coronavirus quarantine measures," Lim was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

The spokesman added that South Korea's decision to tighten its control measures regarding Chinese nationals was "based on scientific grounds" and aimed to protect people.

In recent months, China has faced an increase in COVID-19 infections after China's government started to gradually ease its "zero tolerance" policy toward the pandemic, prompting a number of countries, including South Korea, the United States, Italy and Japan to tighten measures against passengers arriving from China.