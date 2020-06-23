UrduPoint.com
Seoul Urges UNESCO To Remove Japanese Industrial Sites From World Heritage List - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:02 PM

Seoul Urges UNESCO to Remove Japanese Industrial Sites From World Heritage List - Ministry

South Korea has called on the UNESCO, the UN cultural agency, to remove historical sites related to Japan's industrial revolution from its World Heritage list over Tokyo's failure to fulfill its pledge to commemorate the South Korean victims who were forced to work at some of the industrial sites during World War II, the South Korean Foreign Ministry's spokesman said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) South Korea has called on the UNESCO, the UN cultural agency, to remove historical sites related to Japan's industrial revolution from its World Heritage list over Tokyo's failure to fulfill its pledge to commemorate the South Korean victims who were forced to work at some of the industrial sites during World War II, the South Korean Foreign Ministry's spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to Yonhap News Agency, on Monday, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha sent a letter to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay with the relevant request. The move followed the establishment of the public the information center in Japan devoted the industrial sites registered in 2015 on the World Heritage list. One of the conditions to put these sites on the heritage list was to make it clear that Koreans had been coerced to work at some of them during World War II, but Tokyo did not show this in the center.

"In the letter, the minister asked the agency to consider the possibility of canceling the World Heritage designation and called for its active support and cooperation to ensure that a resolution can be adopted to urge Japan to faithfully implement its pledge," Kim In-chul said at a briefing.

In mid-June, the Japanese authorities opened the information center on the sites registered in 2015 on the World Heritage list, including those where Koreans were forced into labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, however no exhibitions showcasing the use of forced labor at the industrial sites were installed there.

The news comes amid the resumed trade row between the two countries, which began in 2019 when Japan banned the shipping of crucial materials for the high-tech industry to South Korea.

