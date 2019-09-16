UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Vows Action Against Government Agencies Using 'Wrong' Name For East Sea

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:44 PM

Seoul Vows Action Against Government Agencies Using 'Wrong' Name for East Sea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has warned government agencies against using the name Sea of Japan for the body of water that is bordered by the Korean Peninsula, Russia and Japan instead of calling it the East Sea, the presidential spokeswoman said on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in has warned government agencies against using the name Sea of Japan for the body of water that is bordered by the Korean Peninsula, Russia and Japan instead of calling it the East Sea, the presidential spokeswoman said on Monday.

Earlier, three agencies of the country's Ministry of Agriculture, food and Rural Affairs have used the name Sea of Japan on their websites. Seoul's warning against them comes amid a row with Tokyo, which has been triggered by the issue of compensation for the use of forced labor by Japan during World War II. The rift has since expanded to mutual trade restrictions and even defense sector, with South Korea having recently held expanded drills in the area of the disputed Liancourt Rocks islands.

"President Moon has issued a strict warning to the relevant government organizations, and the ministry's audit office will take measures after the investigation," Ko Min-Jung said at a briefing.

Seoul has long been campaigning for abandoning the use of name Sea of Japan, not only at home but also abroad. In particular, some 10 years ago, the South Korean Embassy in Moscow sent letters to media to urge them to use what they believe is more correct name.

Russian maps traditionally use the name Sea of Japan for this body of water.

Related Topics

Moscow Water Russia Agriculture Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea World War Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Mexican President on Inde ..

31 minutes ago

Investcorp announces acquisition of Vivaticket

31 minutes ago

Govt takes steps to empower womenfolk: Gilgit Balt ..

2 minutes ago

Impact of Saudi Oil Facilities Attack Needs Assess ..

2 minutes ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish ..

2 minutes ago

Environment Dept launches anti-dengue drive

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.