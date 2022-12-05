UrduPoint.com

Seoul Vows To Enhance Sanctions Against Pyongyang In Event Of New Missile Tests - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2022 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) South Korea will toughen sanctions against North Korea if Pyongyang conducts another missile test or any other provocative acts, the Yonhap news Agency reported on Monday, citing foreign ministry.

The ministry submitted a report on the impact of North Korea's missile provocations this year on the regional security to the country's National Assembly, the report said, adding that in the event of new nuclear tests by North Korea, Seoul will respond in cooperation with Washington and Tokyo.

North Korea is exploiting the aggravation of US relations with China and Russia to sow discord between UN Security Council members that pledged to stand united against Pyongyang's provocations, Yonhap cited the ministry.

In November, North Korea launched more than 20 short-range missiles. Pyongyang said its missile tests were in response to "provocations" by the US and its regional allies, South Korea and Japan.

Last week, South Korea sanctioned eight individuals and seven entities with ties to North Korea's nuclear and missile programs over November's test of an intercontinental ballistic missile. At the same time, Japan imposed sanctions on three entities and one individual for the same reason.

