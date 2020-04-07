Seoul Vows to Follow N. Korean Parliamentary Meeting on March 10

(@FahadShabbir)

South Korea is keeping an eye on North Korea's upcoming meeting of its Supreme People's Assembly on March 10 amid speculation that Pyongyang will use the session to deliver some message to the United States in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Seoul said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) South Korea is keeping an eye on North Korea's upcoming meeting of its Supreme People's Assembly on March 10 amid speculation that Pyongyang will use the session to deliver some message to the United States in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Seoul said on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held following reports last week that North Korea had set up a Foreign Ministry position tasked with handling denuclearization negotiations with Washington that have been on hiatus since 2019. Pyongyang usually uses such meetings to discuss issues of utmost importance, such as the revision of the constitution, drafting the state budget or announcing cabinet reshuffles.

"We will keep an eye on it. We cannot predict what issues will be dealt with at the session," the South Korean Unification Ministry's spokesperson, Yoh Sang-key, said, as quoted by the Yonhap news Agency.

The meeting will be also held in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which Pyongyang has so far managed to prevent from spreading on its soil, according to official statements.