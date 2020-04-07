UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Vows To Follow N. Korean Parliamentary Meeting On March 10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:23 PM

Seoul Vows to Follow N. Korean Parliamentary Meeting on March 10

South Korea is keeping an eye on North Korea's upcoming meeting of its Supreme People's Assembly on March 10 amid speculation that Pyongyang will use the session to deliver some message to the United States in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Seoul said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) South Korea is keeping an eye on North Korea's upcoming meeting of its Supreme People's Assembly on March 10 amid speculation that Pyongyang will use the session to deliver some message to the United States in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Seoul said on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held following reports last week that North Korea had set up a Foreign Ministry position tasked with handling denuclearization negotiations with Washington that have been on hiatus since 2019. Pyongyang usually uses such meetings to discuss issues of utmost importance, such as the revision of the constitution, drafting the state budget or announcing cabinet reshuffles.

"We will keep an eye on it. We cannot predict what issues will be dealt with at the session," the South Korean Unification Ministry's spokesperson, Yoh Sang-key, said, as quoted by the Yonhap news Agency.

The meeting will be also held in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which Pyongyang has so far managed to prevent from spreading on its soil, according to official statements.

Related Topics

Assembly Washington Budget Pyongyang Seoul South Korea United States North Korea March 2019 From Cabinet

Recent Stories

KP Govt procures safety equipment of Rs1.3 billion ..

8 minutes ago

No Decision to Cancel Victory Day Parade in Moscow ..

8 minutes ago

PM's top priority is to protect people from corona ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus positive cases rise to 159 in Hyderaba ..

2 minutes ago

DC, Dir Qaumi Pasoon discuss anti- coronavirus mea ..

2 minutes ago

UK Not Requesting Russia's Assistance on Johnson's ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.