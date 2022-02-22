Seoul Vows to Prevent Ukrainian Situation From Affecting Decisions on Korean Peninsula

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Seoul will make efforts to ensure that the situation in Ukraine does not affect decisions on resolving the Korean Peninsula problems, the South Korean Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics from Ukraine.

"Our government continues to closely monitor the relevant trends and will, in close cooperation with the interested countries, make the necessary efforts so that (the Ukrainian situation) does not affect the progress of the peace process on the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said.

South and North Korea, the United Stated and China have been technically at war as the Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty. North Korea has since made several proposals to sign a peace treaty, all of which were rejected by the US.