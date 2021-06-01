South Korea is still committed to resuming the long-defunct tourism program to North Korea's Mount Kumgang, Unification Minister Lee In-young said on Tuesday

"We remain unwavering in our commitment to push ahead with projects like allowing individual tours to Mount Kumgang as soon as the coronavirus situation improves," Lee said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency, at a meeting with the head of Hyundai Group, that used to run tours to the area.

The minister expressed hope that two countries would expand the project to allow people, starting with families that are separated by the Korean war, to visit each other's regions.

In 1998, Pyongyang began allowing foreign tourist visits to Mount Kumgang, and in 2002 the surrounding area was declared a special administrative region. In 2008, the tour program was discontinued after a North Korean soldier gunned down a South Korean soldier for allegedly entering a military area. In 2018, the leaders of both countries promised to revive the program but no significant progress has been made since then.