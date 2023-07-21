Seoul Warns Pyongyang of 'End of N. Korean Regime' in Event of Nuclear Attack - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The South Korean Defense Ministry on Friday threatened Pyongyang with "the end of the North Korean regime" in the event of a nuclear attack against Seoul, after the North said that the deployment of US nuclear assets in the region could be a sufficient reason to use nuclear arms.

On Thursday, North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam criticized the deployment of a US nuclear ballistic missile submarine in South Korea earlier in the week, saying that Pyongyang could potentially consider it a sufficient basis for the use of nuclear arms for self-defense.

"In the event of any North Korean nuclear attack against the South Korea-U.

S. alliance, it will face an immediate, overwhelming and decisive response from the alliance, and through this, and (we) strongly warn again that through this, (the attack) will result in the end of the North Korean regime," the ministry was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

The US's USS Kentucky, an Ohio-class nuclear ballistic missile submarine, on Tuesday made port in Busan, in the south-east of South Korea. On the same day, the meeting of the two countries' Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) took place, during which South Korean Presidents Yoon Suk-yeol and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, reaffirmed their commitment to deterring North Korea.