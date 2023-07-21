Open Menu

Seoul Warns Pyongyang Of 'End Of N. Korean Regime' In Event Of Nuclear Attack - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Seoul Warns Pyongyang of 'End of N. Korean Regime' in Event of Nuclear Attack - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The South Korean Defense Ministry on Friday threatened Pyongyang with "the end of the North Korean regime" in the event of a nuclear attack against Seoul, after the North said that the deployment of US nuclear assets in the region could be a sufficient reason to use nuclear arms.

On Thursday, North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam criticized the deployment of a US nuclear ballistic missile submarine in South Korea earlier in the week, saying that Pyongyang could potentially consider it a sufficient basis for the use of nuclear arms for self-defense.

"In the event of any North Korean nuclear attack against the South Korea-U.

S. alliance, it will face an immediate, overwhelming and decisive response from the alliance, and through this, and (we) strongly warn again that through this, (the attack) will result in the end of the North Korean regime," the ministry was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

The US's USS Kentucky, an Ohio-class nuclear ballistic missile submarine, on Tuesday made port in Busan, in the south-east of South Korea. On the same day, the meeting of the two countries' Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) took place, during which South Korean Presidents Yoon Suk-yeol and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, reaffirmed their commitment to deterring North Korea.

Related Topics

Attack Nuclear Threatened Pyongyang Busan Seoul Same Alliance South Korea North Korea Event From

Recent Stories

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

10 minutes ago
 President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection fac ..

Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection facility at Karachi Port

1 hour ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecrat ..

Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

1 hour ago
 PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Futu ..

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Future Talents’ Scholarship prog ..

11 hours ago
 Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

11 hours ago
 ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93b ..

ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93bn in Q2’23

12 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design T ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design Thinking Hackathon’

13 hours ago
 Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amat ..

Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amateur Lamprecht

13 hours ago

More Stories From World