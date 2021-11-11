MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Seoul and Washington are holding consultations on the content of the declaration of the Korean War's end, and have agreed to the general outline, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-Yong said on Thursday.

"Recently, we have been conducting extremely close consultations with the United States on the format and content of the declaration on the war's end. We have agreed on a common framework," the minister said at a meeting.

The minister admitted that the declaration's adoption would take time and the process would not be easy, since the consent of only South Korea and the United States is not enough. He noted however that Washington agreed with Seoul's stance regarding the need to declare an end to the war as "the first step to return North Korea to a dialogue.

"

In September, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that as long as the South continued to stick to biased and unfair "double standards" in its policy and did not put words into action, even if the end of the war were declared, hostilities would continue.

The Korean peninsula is formally still in a state of war, since the Korean War ended only with the signing of an armistice, not a peace treaty. It was signed by the commanders of the North Korea and China on one side, and the US under the United Nations on the other. All subsequent attempts of North Korea to sign a peace treaty have been rejected by the US.