Seoul, Washington, Tokyo Hold Talks On Post-Election Security Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 02:02 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Top security officials from South Korea, the United States and Japan held virtual talks to discuss denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and security cooperation after the US elections, the South Korean presidential administration said on Friday.

The talks were held by US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, South Korean National Security Chief Suh Hoon, and Japanese National Security Council Secretary General Shigeru Kitamura.

"During the talks, the three sides discussed various security issues, including the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of the peace settlement, and agreed to continue cooperation on these issues.

They also exchanged views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and discussed an agenda for possible resumption of dialogue� with North Korea," the statement from the presidential administration of South Korea said.

The three countries agreed that the trilateral security cooperation should go on "with no vacuum" regardless of the outcome of the US presidential election

The South Korean side emphasized the need to resume the US-North Korea dialogue as soon as possible.

Representatives of the three countries also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus and development of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

More Stories From World

