Seoul Welcomes Renewal Of US-N.Korea Denuclearization Talks On Oct. 5 - President's Office

South Korea welcomed on Tuesday the announcement that North Korea and the United States had agreed to hold working negotiations later this week on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Ko Min-jung, the spokeswoman for the South Korean presidential office, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) South Korea welcomed on Tuesday the announcement that North Korea and the United States had agreed to hold working negotiations later this week on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Ko Min-jung, the spokeswoman for the South Korean presidential office, said.

Earlier in the day, North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said that the two sides had agreed to meet for negotiations on October 5, preceded by preliminary contacts on October 4.

"[South Korea] welcomes the agreement between North Korea and the [United States] to hold working-level negotiations," Ko said, as cited by the Yonhap news outlet.

The spokeswoman added that Seoul hoped that the two sided would make "practical progress" for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and lasting peace in the region.

US-North Korea talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula stalled in February following an unsuccessful summit between the two countries' leaders. On Tuesday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea's National Intelligence Service, that denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington could resume in two to three weeks.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula significantly improved last year after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump. In June 2018, Kim and Trump reached an agreement, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote the complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for the freezing of US-South Korean military drills and potential removal of US sanctions.

