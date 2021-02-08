UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul's City Gov't To Start Testing Domestic Cats, Dogs For COVID-19 - Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 04:16 PM

Seoul's City Gov't to Start Testing Domestic Cats, Dogs for COVID-19 - Official

The South Korean capital of Seoul will screen pet cats and dogs for the coronavirus if they exhibit any symptoms of the disease, the metropolitan government said on Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The South Korean capital of Seoul will screen pet cats and dogs for the coronavirus if they exhibit any symptoms of the disease, the metropolitan government said on Monday.

In late January, a kitten in the southeastern city of Jinju became the first pet in the country to have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"As South Korea has registered a coronavirus infection in a pet, starting today [on Monday], the Seoul government will check pets, dogs and cats specifically, for being infected with COVID-19," disease control official Park Yoo-mi said at a briefing.

Animals that either have not been in contact or have not demonstrated symptoms afterward will not be tested. Among the listed symptoms are fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, increased mucus discharge from nose and eyes, nausea and diarrhea.

As owners of pets with such symptoms are likely to be in quarantine, special teams will be dispatched to their houses to collect samples for analysis. If results come back positive, a pet will be quarantined at home for 14 days as there is no information yet confirming pet to human transmission. Nevertheless, special quarantine facilities will admit such pets if their owners are senior citizens, or with chronic diseases or there is no one to take care of a pet.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the virus has been detected among various species of animals, such as cats, dogs and mink. The spread among the latter one forced several countries to cull their entire mink populations.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea North Korea January From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mehr-un-Nisa who sustained head injury in road acc ..

9 minutes ago

Steps suggested to improve documentation of econom ..

17 minutes ago

New high-speed rail section starts operation in ea ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Cosmonauts to Test New Shielding Material ..

2 minutes ago

UK Labour Shadow Minister Says Gov't Must Answer f ..

2 minutes ago

UK Suspects 200 Academics of Unwittingly Sharing D ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.