TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon is headed to Washington for negotiations with his US counterpart, Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, on the prospects to resume the US-North Korea dialogue toward denuclearization, local media reported Tuesday.

Lee's trip comes days ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's first state visit to North Korea, scheduled to take place from June 20-21.

"I can tell you that we're going in the direction where we can revive the momentum for dialogue. We are at a point in time where the resumption of talks between the North and the United States is needed more than ever. We share that understanding and we will do our best to get the talks restarted by putting together all diplomatic efforts possible," Lee said, as cited by the Yonhap news agency.

During Lee's four-day visit, the sides are expected to exchange opinions and discuss options for prompt resumption of negotiations between North Korea and the United States toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the media added.

A day earlier, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that it was important to ensure that Washington and Pyongyang resume dialogue to make progress on the Korean Peninsula settlement as soon as possible. Lavrov, in turn, invited Seoul to join the new Russian-Chinese initiative on settling the North Korean nuclear issue.