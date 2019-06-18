UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul's Nuclear Envoy Goes To Washington For Talks On US-N.Korea Dialogue - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:45 AM

Seoul's Nuclear Envoy Goes to Washington for Talks on US-N.Korea Dialogue - Reports

South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon is headed to Washington for negotiations with his US counterpart, Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, on the prospects to resume the US-North Korea dialogue toward denuclearization, local media reported Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon is headed to Washington for negotiations with his US counterpart, Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, on the prospects to resume the US-North Korea dialogue toward denuclearization, local media reported Tuesday.

Lee's trip comes days ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's first state visit to North Korea, scheduled to take place from June 20-21.

"I can tell you that we're going in the direction where we can revive the momentum for dialogue. We are at a point in time where the resumption of talks between the North and the United States is needed more than ever. We share that understanding and we will do our best to get the talks restarted by putting together all diplomatic efforts possible," Lee said, as cited by the Yonhap news agency.

During Lee's four-day visit, the sides are expected to exchange opinions and discuss options for prompt resumption of negotiations between North Korea and the United States toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the media added.

A day earlier, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that it was important to ensure that Washington and Pyongyang resume dialogue to make progress on the Korean Peninsula settlement as soon as possible. Lavrov, in turn, invited Seoul to join the new Russian-Chinese initiative on settling the North Korean nuclear issue.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia China Washington Nuclear Visit Pyongyang Progress Seoul United States North Korea June Media All From Share Best Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Journalists demand Fawad Chaudhry to publicly apol ..

42 seconds ago

Fawad Chaudhry planning to quit PTI: Journalist

9 minutes ago

Corruption: A significant majority of Pakistanis ( ..

15 minutes ago

Trump says US to begin removing 'millions' of ille ..

6 minutes ago

PTCL and LMKT-Operated NIC Peshawar Makes Its Mark ..

21 minutes ago

Egypt's former president Morsi buried in Cairo

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.