UrduPoint.com

Separate EU-Russia Security Dialogue Unlikely To Have Crucial Impact - Italian Politician

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Separate EU-Russia Security Dialogue Unlikely to Have Crucial Impact - Italian Politician

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) A separate security dialogue between Russia and the European Union that would run parallel to the Moscow-Washington-NATO one will not yield significant results, Andrea Picchielli, a member of Italy's Lega party, told Sputnik.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that the EU should be more involved in preparing a response to the proposals on security guarantees put forward by Russia. Picchielli agreed with Macron's sentiment, noting that Europe should prepare its own proposal for the creation of a 'new order of security and stability,' share it with NATO allies and then with Russia.

"But I can see that this parallel EU-Russia dialogue could cause tensions with the United States and could have little substantial impact because Russia wants a direct dialogue with the United States," Picchielli said.

The Italian politician also negatively assessed Washington's decision, later followed by London and Canberra, to authorize evacuations of some diplomatic personnel and their families from Ukraine, saying it was "premature and excessive.

" The EU, on the other hand, chose to "wait for the situation to evolve to eventually take steps of this kind," Picchielli added.

As for the main security talks between Russia and the West, the politician said he did not think it possible for the US to make a compromise on the special status of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

"I think that maybe Russia will proceed with recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk, self-proclaimed independent in 2014 but not recognized by any UN country, not even by Russia. This step could put more pressure on the NATO allies, but could make all the Western allies more compact in the will of containment of Moscow," he said.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington European Union Canberra London Luhansk Donetsk Italy United States All From Share

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

2 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

3 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

3 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

3 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

3 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.