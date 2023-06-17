UrduPoint.com

Separate Federal District Needed For New Regions Of Russia - Acting Kherson Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2023 | 05:10 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) A new, separate Federal district should be created for new regions of Russia, Acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo told Sputnik at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"There are various options for the development of the organizational structure, which already relies entirely on the legislation of the Russian Federation. In my opinion, of course, it would probably be advisable in the future, judging by the logistics, transport proximity, the legislation of the special (economic) regime that will be introduced now, to create a new district.

But the decision will be made by the president and the government," Saldo said.

On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

