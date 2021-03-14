Separate Trials of Sputnik V Vaccine on Cancer Patients Underway - Developer

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) Separate clinical trials of the Russian-developed Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on cancer patients have started, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya research institute, said on Saturday.

"Separate trials in oncology patients have already begun," Gintsburg told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

The virologist further noted that chemotherapy remained the only contraindication for the vaccination.

As for other cases, Gintsburg warned that people with severe allergies were not recommended to get inoculated.

"Only people who have a history of severe allergic complications, such as Quincke's edema or they had an anaphylactic shock for unknown reasons [are not recommended to be vaccinated]," the Gamaleya director said.