Separatist Leader Puigdemont Eyes Return To Spain As Catalan Vote Looms

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont is to unveil Thursday his plans for Catalonia's snap May election, a move that could bring forward his return home after years of self-imposed exile.

A European Parliament lawmaker who fled Spain for Belgium to avoid prosecution over the botched 2017 Catalan independence bid, Puigdemont plans to announce whether he is running in the vote at a 7:00 pm (1800 GMT) press conference in southern France.

"We went into exile for the same reasons that we will return, the future of our nation," Puigdemont, who was Catalan regional leader at the time of the secession bid, wrote on X.

Last week, Pere Aragones, the current leader, called a May 12 snap election in the wealthy northeastern region, on the eve of a key parliamentary vote in which Spanish lawmakers approved an amnesty law for Catalan separatists.

The bill, which aims to draw a line under years of efforts to prosecute those linked to the independence bid, is currently before the Senate but will return to the lower house for a final green light in around two months.

At the time, a smiling Puigdemont, 61, had told reporters it could mean he would be back in Spain to welcome the new Catalan leader into office.

But his hardline separatist JxCat party did little to hide their enthusiasm to see him run in the high-stakes election, even if he would not be back in time to campaign in person.

"With the amnesty bill, his outlook is no longer exile but return," JxCat's secretary general Jordi Turull told El Pais newspaper.

Named Catalan leader in 2016, Puigdemont led the independence bid the following year that sparked Spain's worst political crisis in decades before fleeing to Brussels, where he was elected a eurodeputy in 2019.

