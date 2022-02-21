UrduPoint.com

Separatist Sentiments In Bosnia And Herzegovina Threaten Country's Integrity - Borrell

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Separatist Sentiments in Bosnia and Herzegovina Threaten Country's Integrity - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Separatists and nationalists in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) threaten the stability and integrity of the Balkan nation, so the parties in the interim conflict have to act up to prevent the breakup of the country, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"The nationalists' and separatists' rhetoric is increasing in Bosnia and Herzegovina, jeopardizing the stability and even the integrity of the country, and the ministers have to make decisions on how to stop these dynamics in Bosnia-Herzegovina and avoid that the country can fall apart in pieces," Borrell said ahead of the Foreign Affairs & Agriculture and Fisheries Council.

Last week, he said that the Bosnian Serb issue would be on the agenda of the council, adding that the political situation in the country was worrying. In the meantime, the power crisis in the former Yugoslav republic formed of two opposing autonomous entities - Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, created by the 1995 Dayton Agreement after a civil war between Bosnian Muslims, Serbs, and Croats - continues to mount.

Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, has been advocating for withdrawing Republika Srpska from the BiH institutions, including the armed forces, judiciary, and tax agency, and forming parallel institutions. In early January, the United States imposed sanctions on Dodik over what it described as corrupt activities undermining the stability of BiH.

Last week, Bosnian Croats said that they may launch the formation of their region in the country unless an election law is amended to boost their national representation in the general election scheduled for October.

Related Topics

Election Agriculture Dayton Bosnia And Herzegovina United States January May October Muslim From Agreement Election 2018

Recent Stories

Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

15 minutes ago
 FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic cr ..

FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic crisis in Afghanistan

38 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fam ..

Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fame

51 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

1 hour ago
 Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in ..

PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in Swat

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>