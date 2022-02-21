MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Separatists and nationalists in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) threaten the stability and integrity of the Balkan nation, so the parties in the interim conflict have to act up to prevent the breakup of the country, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"The nationalists' and separatists' rhetoric is increasing in Bosnia and Herzegovina, jeopardizing the stability and even the integrity of the country, and the ministers have to make decisions on how to stop these dynamics in Bosnia-Herzegovina and avoid that the country can fall apart in pieces," Borrell said ahead of the Foreign Affairs & Agriculture and Fisheries Council.

Last week, he said that the Bosnian Serb issue would be on the agenda of the council, adding that the political situation in the country was worrying. In the meantime, the power crisis in the former Yugoslav republic formed of two opposing autonomous entities - Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, created by the 1995 Dayton Agreement after a civil war between Bosnian Muslims, Serbs, and Croats - continues to mount.

Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, has been advocating for withdrawing Republika Srpska from the BiH institutions, including the armed forces, judiciary, and tax agency, and forming parallel institutions. In early January, the United States imposed sanctions on Dodik over what it described as corrupt activities undermining the stability of BiH.

Last week, Bosnian Croats said that they may launch the formation of their region in the country unless an election law is amended to boost their national representation in the general election scheduled for October.