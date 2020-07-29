Separatists in South Yemen Abandon Self-Administration - Spokesperson

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Separatists from the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Yemen on Wednesday announced that they were abandoning their self-administration in seven southern Yemeni provinces in response to a new initiative by Saudi Arabia to reconcile them with the central government, STC spokesman Nizar Haitham said on Twitter.

"The Transitional Council announces the abandonment of the previously declared self-administration in the southern provinces, so that the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia can achieve the implementation of the Riyadh agreement," Haitham said.