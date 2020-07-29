Separatists in South Yemen Abandon Self-Administration - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Separatists from the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Yemen on Wednesday announced that they were abandoning their self-administration in seven southern Yemeni provinces in response to a new initiative by Saudi Arabia to reconcile them with the central government, STC spokesman Nizar Haitham said on Twitter.

"The Transitional Council announces the abandonment of the previously declared self-administration in the southern provinces, so that the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia can achieve the implementation of the Riyadh agreement," Haitham said.

"The decision was made as part of the efforts being taken by the leadership of the coalition to implement the Riyadh agreements, in order to rectify the political, military and humanitarian situation, as well as in response to the interference by the leadership of Saudi Arabia and the UAE," he said.

Haitham announced the desire to unite with the central government to oppose the rebel Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) ruling in the north and develop the southern provinces.