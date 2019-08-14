Separatists to Set Up Interim Administration in South Yemen - Transitional Council

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Separatists from the Southern Transitional Council, who have recently seized the Yemeni city of Aden, will establish an interim administration in the south of the country, Nasser Khabaji, a member of the presidium of the movement, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Last week, after several days of fierce fighting, the Southern Transitional Council captured the Maashiq presidential palace in Aden, defeating their former allies, forces loyal to internationally recognized President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi. The clashes have already left at least 40 people dead and 260 more injured.

"The independence of South Yemen will happen, we are approaching it. It will benefit both the South Yemen and the establishment of peace in all of Yemen. Moreover, it will benefit the stability in the region, the national security of the Arab countries, whose stability depends on the situation in the area of the Bab al-Mandab Strait and Aden," Khabaj said.

According to the politician, "in the coming days, the south of Yemen will be governed by the interim national administration."