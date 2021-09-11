September 11 Attacks Anniversary Reminds Americans Unity Can Be Achieved - Harris

Terrorist attacks that took almost 3,000 lives on September 11, 2001, and brought the country together for rescue and recovery operations remind Americans that unity is possible, US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Terrorist attacks that took almost 3,000 lives on September 11, 2001, and brought the country together for rescue and recovery operations remind Americans that unity is possible, US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday.

"On the days that followed September 11th, 2001, we were all reminded that unity is possible in America. We were reminded, too, that unity is imperative in America," Harris said during the commemoration ceremony at Flight 93 National Memorial near the city of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

This unity is essential to shared prosperity and national security of the US, she added, echoing an earlier tweet by President Joe Biden, who also stressed the importance of unity.

On this day 20 years ago, al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes. Two of the planes were flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York. Another plane struck the west side of the Pentagon, and yet another one crashed in Pennsylvania before reaching its presumed target. Nearly 3,000 lives were claimed in the attacks.