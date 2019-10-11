UrduPoint.com
September Crew May Delay Return From ISS By 3 Weeks - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, who flew to the International Space Station (ISS) in September, may return to Earth in mid-April, 2020 instead of the end of March, a Russian space industry source told Sputnik.

Skripochka and Meir traveled to the ISS on board the Soyuz MS-15 piloted spacecraft on September 25, together with the first UAE astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori, who, after staying eight days at the station, returned to Earth on October 3.

"The landing of the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft could be postponed from March 30 to April 17," the source said, without specifying the reasons for the delay.

US astronaut Andrew Morgan, who arrived at the station in July, will return to Earth together with Skripochka and Meir.

The current ISS crew comprises Russian cosmonauts Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka, NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir, as well as Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano.

