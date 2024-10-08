September Second-warmest On Record: EU Climate Monitor
Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Last month was the second-warmest September ever registered globally in an exceptional year "almost certain" to become the hottest on record, the EU climate monitor Copernicus said on Tuesday.
The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said the average global temperature last month was second only to September 2023.
September saw "extreme" rainfall and destructive storms in many parts of the world, events that are occurring with greater severity and frequency as global temperatures rise due to climate change.
Warmer air can hold more water vapour, and warmer oceans mean greater evaporation, resulting in more intense rainfall.
Hurricane Helene pounded the southeast United States, Typhoon Krathon slammed into Taiwan and Storm Boris brought floods and devastation to central Europe in a month of wild weather.
"The extreme rainfall events of this month, something we are observing more and more often, have been made worse by a warmer atmosphere, leading to more intense rainfall with months' worth of rain falling in just a few days," said Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).
2023 was the warmest year ever recorded but the months January through to September 2024 have set fresh highs, said Copernicus.
The monitor said it was "almost certain that 2024 is going to be the warmest year on record".
Copernicus records go back to 1940 but other sources of climate data such as ice cores, tree rings and coral skeletons allow scientists to expand their conclusions using evidence from much further in the past.
Recent Stories
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..
More Stories From World
-
Mozambican writer Mia Couto dreams future leaders set an 'example'15 seconds ago
-
September second-warmest on record: EU climate monitor32 seconds ago
-
Shanghai shares end more than 4% higher, Hong Kong tumbles20 minutes ago
-
China says to take anti-dumping measures against EU brandy imports30 minutes ago
-
Rigathi Gachagua: Kenya's embattled deputy president40 minutes ago
-
China stocks rally peters out on stimulus worries amid Asia retreat40 minutes ago
-
Five Russians killed climbing mountain in Nepal: tourism official1 hour ago
-
Pakistan urges focus on root causes of transnational crime while combating the threat2 hours ago
-
China says Premier Li Qiang to visit Laos, Vietnam this week2 hours ago
-
Shanghai stocks end more than 4% higher2 hours ago
-
Nobel literature jury may go for non-Western writer3 hours ago
-
Hurricane Milton roars towards storm-battered Florida3 hours ago