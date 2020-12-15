UrduPoint.com
Serb Member Of BiH Presidency Dodik Says Discussed Energy Projects With Russia's Lavrov

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik said he had discussed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov joint energy projects.

"Among the topics today was the work of an oil refinery [Zarubezhneft's Brod refinery], future projects related to gas infrastructure development, as well as the construction of an enterprise for the production of liquefied gas [Gazprom LNG Technologies] in the city of Zvornik, which is being carried out according to plan," Dodik said at a joint press conference.

BiH Republika Srpska Energy and Mining Minister Petar Dokic told Sputnik in January 2020 that the Brod oil refinery belonging to Russia's Zarubezhneft on the border with Croatia was expected to receive gas from the continuation of the TurkStream gas pipeline as soon as it reached the republic through Serbia.

In December 2017, an agreement was signed on the establishment of a joint venture between Gazprom LNG Technologies LLC and Gas RES JSC in the city of Zvornik (Republika Srpska). It is expected that about 70 million Euros ($85 million) will be invested in the production of liquefied gas, located near the existing gas pipeline from Serbia.

