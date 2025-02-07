Open Menu

Serb Party Ends Boycott To Fight Kosovo Election

Mitrovica, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Kosovo's leading ethnic Serb party is taking part in parliamentary elections there Sunday after years of boycotts and a leadership reshuffle after one its top figures was involved in an armed standoff with police.

The Serb List has long served as the de-facto proxy of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party in Belgrade, drawing the ire of the Albanian majority government in Pristina.

The party has dominated the remaining pockets of Serb communities left in Kosovo, including a stretch of municipalities near the border with Serbia.

But the government in Pristina has accused it of smuggling, money laundering and controlling its turf with an iron hand, complaining that it was behind rioting and the blocking of roads in the restive north.

Since Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti was elected to office in 2021, the Serb List has largely boycotted local elections -- igniting a showdown in 2023 when Pristina installed four Albanian mayors in Serb areas, leading to months of unrest.

Tensions came to a head in September 2023 when a Serb commando squad led by the Serb List's deputy chair Milan Radoicic ambushed a Kosovo police patrol, leading to an hours-long armed standoff at an Orthodox monastery.

Radoicic later fled to Serbia where he admitted to masterminding the attack.

Since then the party has steadily reshaped its top brass and has now vowed to end its boycotts, as it prepares to compete for the 10 mandated seats for ethnic Serbs in parliament that comes with a powerful veto over legislation affecting the community.

"From the Serbian government and Serb List, you will certainly continue to receive support," said new party president Zlatan Elek during a campaign speech last month.

"We don't want to make promises we cannot fulfill."

