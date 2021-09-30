Serbia Accepted Kosovo De-escalation Offer at Talks in Brussels - Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Serbia accepted the proposal on de-escalating tensions in the north of Kosovo at the negotiations in Brussels, President Aleksandar Vucic confirmed on Thursday.

"Until 16:00 (14:00 GMT) on October 2, Kosovar special forces will be withdrawn from the north of Kosovo and Metohija.

The NATO-led KFOR (Kosovo police) will remain at checkpoints. Serbian license plates will not be removed at the entry, stickers will be offered instead," Vucic told reporters, also noting that negotiations on a permanent solution will be held later.