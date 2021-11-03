UrduPoint.com

Serbia Against Attempts To Justify Losing Side In World War II - Interior Minister

Wed 03rd November 2021

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Serbia has taken note of attempts to justify and rewrite the history of the Second World War in a way to represent both the winners and the losers as the war's victims, Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Wednesday, adding that Belgrade will make every effort to prevent this.

The remark was made during an international forum, titled "Memory of Winners," that gathered coordinators of the Immortal Regiment march from more than 40 countries at the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Belgrade. The event is also being attended by Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, among others.

"Today, some people are promoting a terrible lie that we are all the same, since we are, after all, just victims of wars. As if it is unknown how the war began and how it was fought. The Serbian people refuse to accept that we are all the same and that we were all victims. Schoolchildren shot in (the city of) Kragujevac and Wehrmacht soldiers are not the same," Vulin told the forum.

While President Aleksandar Vucic is at the helm of Serbia, the minister continued, Belgrade will not allow any revision of history and "will not participate in creating a world in which everyone is the same, (and) we will not allow evil to happen again.

"

Yevgeny Primakov, the head of the Russian Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation, who partook in the forum virtually, noted that the international community now has "a colossal responsibility to prevent the rewriting of history."

Botsan-Kharchenko, the Russian ambassador, criticized "appalling" attempts within the UN General Assembly to challenge the traditional view of WWII events. He called historical revisionism an "example of inhumane, unprecedented struggle within the United Nations."

The ambassador said that a resolution on combating neo-Nazism was having hard time passing through the 193-nation assembly. He said some countries opposed extracts that condemn the demolition of war memorials and attempts to blame the Soviet Union for starting WWII.

Against a backdrop of calls to cast a different light on the events of the Second World War in recent years, Moscow has consistently opposed any attempt at revising the narrative of the war.

