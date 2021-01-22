(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Serbia will build a metro in Belgrade by 2028 jointly with French companies Alstom and Aegis Rail, and Chinese company Power China, the Serbian government said on Friday.

"At the end of last year, the Interstate agreement on the realisation of infrastructure projects with France was ratified...

The value of the agreement is 581 million, of which 127 million are intended for the improvement of efficiency of the electricity distribution network, while 454 million will be invested in the construction of the first metro line," the press release said.

The expected costs of the project total about 4.4 billion Euros ($5.4 billion), construction will start at the end of 2021 and take five years.