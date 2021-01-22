UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia Agrees On Subway Construction In Belgrade With Companies From France, China - Gov't

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 09:57 PM

Serbia Agrees on Subway Construction in Belgrade With Companies From France, China - Gov't

Serbia will build a metro in Belgrade by 2028 jointly with French companies Alstom and Aegis Rail, and Chinese company Power China, the Serbian government said on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Serbia will build a metro in Belgrade by 2028 jointly with French companies Alstom and Aegis Rail, and Chinese company Power China, the Serbian government said on Friday.

"At the end of last year, the Interstate agreement on the realisation of infrastructure projects with France was ratified...

The value of the agreement is 581 million, of which 127 million are intended for the improvement of efficiency of the electricity distribution network, while 454 million will be invested in the construction of the first metro line," the press release said.

The expected costs of the project total about 4.4 billion Euros ($5.4 billion), construction will start at the end of 2021 and take five years.

Related Topics

Electricity China France Company Metro Belgrade Serbia Government Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Health Minister suspends MS DHQ Hospital Sheikhupu ..

29 seconds ago

Barcelona appeal against Messi two-game ban reject ..

31 seconds ago

Albania Provided No Evidence of Violations by Expe ..

32 seconds ago

Economic activities growing through peace restorat ..

34 seconds ago

Govt to continue striving for free, responsible jo ..

4 minutes ago

NAB Chairman directs prosecutors to pursue mega co ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.