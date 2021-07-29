Serbia, Albania, North Macedonia Create Open Balkan Zone to Facilitate Cross-Border Trade

Serbian, Albanian and North Macedonian leaders have signed an agreement to facilitate imports and exports, as well as mutual assistance in emergencies, within the three countries' Open Balkan initiative at the economic forum on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Serbian, Albanian and North Macedonian leaders have signed an agreement to facilitate imports and exports, as well as mutual assistance in emergencies, within the three countries' Open Balkan initiative at the economic forum on Thursday.

The concept of the Mini-Shengen area for the west Balkan states, which would mean a united market of goods, services, and work force, has been promoted by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

To discuss the initiative, North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev received Vucic and Albania's Edi Rama in Skopje. They signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in easing imports, exports, and movement of goods; a memorandum of understanding and cooperation on free access to the labor market, and an agreement of cooperation in protection against catastrophes, as broadcast by the Yugoslav Tanjug agency.

The Albanian prime minister has said the nation will make every effort to copy the EU system within the Open Balkan. He has added that he "does not understand" Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, who have not joined the initiative. Rama ruled out re-creating Yugoslavia through Open Balkan.

The main topics at the forum were the four EU freedoms, which are free movement of goods, capital, services, and people. The next meeting of Open Balkan members is set for October 15 in Belgrade.