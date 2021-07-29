UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia, Albania, North Macedonia Create Open Balkan Zone To Facilitate Cross-Border Trade

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 08:00 PM

Serbia, Albania, North Macedonia Create Open Balkan Zone to Facilitate Cross-Border Trade

Serbian, Albanian and North Macedonian leaders have signed an agreement to facilitate imports and exports, as well as mutual assistance in emergencies, within the three countries' Open Balkan initiative at the economic forum on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Serbian, Albanian and North Macedonian leaders have signed an agreement to facilitate imports and exports, as well as mutual assistance in emergencies, within the three countries' Open Balkan initiative at the economic forum on Thursday.

The concept of the Mini-Shengen area for the west Balkan states, which would mean a united market of goods, services, and work force, has been promoted by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

To discuss the initiative, North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev received Vucic and Albania's Edi Rama in Skopje. They signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in easing imports, exports, and movement of goods; a memorandum of understanding and cooperation on free access to the labor market, and an agreement of cooperation in protection against catastrophes, as broadcast by the Yugoslav Tanjug agency.

The Albanian prime minister has said the nation will make every effort to copy the EU system within the Open Balkan. He has added that he "does not understand" Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, who have not joined the initiative. Rama ruled out re-creating Yugoslavia through Open Balkan.

The main topics at the forum were the four EU freedoms, which are free movement of goods, capital, services, and people. The next meeting of Open Balkan members is set for October 15 in Belgrade.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Skopje Belgrade Albania Bosnia And Herzegovina Albanian October Market Agreement

Recent Stories

OGDCL makes first-ever oil, gas discovery at Kawar ..

31 seconds ago

Canadian govt gifts 162 mobile medical ventilators ..

35 seconds ago

Shilpa Shetty’s husband denied bail in pornograp ..

18 minutes ago

Japanese Doctors Urge Authorities to Provide Regio ..

12 minutes ago

LG handed over control of pumping stations to WASA ..

14 minutes ago

Sub-national polio immunization drive to start fro ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.